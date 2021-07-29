Earnings and Growth Analysis : Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Earnings results for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Shenandoah Telecommunications last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications has generated $0.05 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Shenandoah Telecommunications has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Shenandoah Telecommunications will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-859-2056 with passcode “7086645”.

Analyst Opinion on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shenandoah Telecommunications in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.55%. The high price target for SHEN is $54.00 and the low price target for SHEN is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications has a dividend yield of 0.64%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Shenandoah Telecommunications does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 680.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Shenandoah Telecommunications will have a dividend payout ratio of 97.14% in the coming year. This indicates that Shenandoah Telecommunications may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

In the past three months, Shenandoah Telecommunications insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,593,103.00 in company stock. Only 4.13% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by insiders. 53.44% of the stock of Shenandoah Telecommunications is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN



Earnings for Shenandoah Telecommunications are expected to decrease by -65.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Shenandoah Telecommunications is 16.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a P/B Ratio of 4.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

