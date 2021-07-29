Earnings : What to expect Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Earnings results for Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.83. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.85.

Silgan last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company earned $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silgan has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. Silgan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silgan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.72%. The high price target for SLGN is $58.00 and the low price target for SLGN is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Silgan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.33, Silgan has a forecasted upside of 17.7% from its current price of $39.36. Silgan has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan pays a meaningful dividend of 1.42%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Silgan has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Silgan is 18.30%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Silgan will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.82% next year. This indicates that Silgan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN)

In the past three months, Silgan insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $638,160.00 in company stock. 24.38% of the stock of Silgan is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 67.10% of the stock of Silgan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN



Earnings for Silgan are expected to grow by 4.73% in the coming year, from $3.38 to $3.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 13.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Silgan is 13.53, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. Silgan has a PEG Ratio of 2.31. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silgan has a P/B Ratio of 3.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

