Will stock surge before Earnings results? Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Earnings results for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.66. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Silicon Laboratories last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.11 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Silicon Laboratories has generated $1.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.5. Silicon Laboratories has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Silicon Laboratories will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10154019”.

Analyst Opinion on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.05%. The high price target for SLAB is $195.00 and the low price target for SLAB is $140.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Silicon Laboratories has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.10, Silicon Laboratories has a forecasted upside of 21.1% from its current price of $138.04. Silicon Laboratories has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories does not currently pay a dividend. Silicon Laboratories does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

In the past three months, Silicon Laboratories insiders have sold just slightly more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $132,800.00 in company stock and sold $144,460.00 in company stock. It is common for insiders to sell company stock at intervals simply to diversify their holdings. Only 2.12% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by insiders. 92.48% of the stock of Silicon Laboratories is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB



Earnings for Silicon Laboratories are expected to grow by 8.57% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 265.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Silicon Laboratories is 265.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.15. Silicon Laboratories has a PEG Ratio of 8.26. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Silicon Laboratories has a P/B Ratio of 5.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here