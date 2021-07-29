Did they just beat EPS? SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Earnings results for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

SITE Centers last issued its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Its revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. SITE Centers has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year. SITE Centers has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. SITE Centers will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10155994”.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SITE Centers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.77%. The high price target for SITC is $17.00 and the low price target for SITC is $11.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SITE Centers pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SITE Centers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of SITE Centers is 48.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SITE Centers will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.44% next year. This indicates that SITE Centers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, SITE Centers insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,113,641.00 in company stock. 20.30% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 79.54% of the stock of SITE Centers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SITE Centers are expected to grow by 5.88% in the coming year, from $1.02 to $1.08 per share. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is -770.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SITE Centers is -770.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SITE Centers has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

