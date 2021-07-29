Earnings and Growth Analysis : Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Earnings results for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.85. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Skyworks Solutions last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The company earned $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions has generated $5.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.6. Skyworks Solutions has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Skyworks Solutions will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “9437167”.

Analyst Opinion on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Skyworks Solutions in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $195.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.55%. The high price target for SWKS is $245.00 and the low price target for SWKS is $135.00. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Skyworks Solutions has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.61, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $195.05, Skyworks Solutions has a forecasted upside of 1.6% from its current price of $192.07. Skyworks Solutions has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions pays a meaningful dividend of 1.06%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Skyworks Solutions has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 38.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Skyworks Solutions will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.70% next year. This indicates that Skyworks Solutions will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

In the past three months, Skyworks Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by insiders. 74.69% of the stock of Skyworks Solutions is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS



Earnings for Skyworks Solutions are expected to grow by 5.81% in the coming year, from $9.13 to $9.66 per share. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Skyworks Solutions is 26.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 50.16. Skyworks Solutions has a PEG Ratio of 1.15. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Skyworks Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 7.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

