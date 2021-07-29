Reports First Quarter 2020 Results S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Earnings results for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.2800000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.4.

S&P Global last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. S&P Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. S&P Global will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 203-369-3956.

Analyst Opinion on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&P Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $438.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.62%. The high price target for SPGI is $476.00 and the low price target for SPGI is $390.00. There are currently 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

S&P Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 11 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $438.82, S&P Global has a forecasted upside of 6.6% from its current price of $411.59. S&P Global has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global has a dividend yield of 0.75%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. S&P Global has been increasing its dividend for 48 years. The dividend payout ratio of S&P Global is 26.35%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, S&P Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.98% next year. This indicates that S&P Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

In the past three months, S&P Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,653,350.00 in company stock. Only 0.10% of the stock of S&P Global is held by insiders. 87.89% of the stock of S&P Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI



Earnings for S&P Global are expected to grow by 9.45% in the coming year, from $12.80 to $14.01 per share. The P/E ratio of S&P Global is 40.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of S&P Global is 40.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. S&P Global has a PEG Ratio of 3.27. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. S&P Global has a P/B Ratio of 173.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

