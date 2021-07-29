Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Earnings results for Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.59.

Spirit Airlines last released its quarterly earnings data on April 20th, 2021. The reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. The business earned $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. Its revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Spirit Airlines has generated ($8.48) earnings per share over the last year. Spirit Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Spirit Airlines will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.46, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.35%. The high price target for SAVE is $54.00 and the low price target for SAVE is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Spirit Airlines has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.46, Spirit Airlines has a forecasted upside of 44.4% from its current price of $28.03. Spirit Airlines has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Spirit Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

In the past three months, Spirit Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by insiders. 62.76% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE



Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.98) to $2.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is -4.97, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here