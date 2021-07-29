Analysts Are Pretty Bullish … SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Earnings results for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

SPS Commerce last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business earned $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.2. SPS Commerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. SPS Commerce will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.83%. The high price target for SPSC is $130.00 and the low price target for SPSC is $115.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SPS Commerce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $121.00, SPS Commerce has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $99.32. SPS Commerce has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce does not currently pay a dividend. SPS Commerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

In the past three months, SPS Commerce insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by insiders. 96.78% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC



Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 21.55% in the coming year, from $1.16 to $1.41 per share. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 78.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 78.21, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 52.44. SPS Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 8.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here