Earnings Report: Here’s what to expect from Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Earnings results for Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan Company is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.8399999999999999. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.65.

Stepan last posted its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.07 million. Stepan has generated $5.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. Stepan has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Stepan will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stepan in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $130.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.83%. The high price target for SCL is $130.00 and the low price target for SCL is $130.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Stepan has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $130.00, Stepan has a forecasted upside of 9.8% from its current price of $118.36. Stepan has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan pays a meaningful dividend of 1.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stepan has been increasing its dividend for 26 years. The dividend payout ratio of Stepan is 21.48%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Stepan will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.60% next year. This indicates that Stepan will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

In the past three months, Stepan insiders have sold 385,283.33% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $264.00 in company stock and sold $1,017,412.00 in company stock. Only 6.40% of the stock of Stepan is held by insiders. 75.46% of the stock of Stepan is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stepan (NYSE:SCL



Earnings for Stepan are expected to grow by 8.09% in the coming year, from $6.80 to $7.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 19.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Stepan is 19.69, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.36. Stepan has a P/B Ratio of 2.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

