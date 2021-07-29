thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Earnings results for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Steven Madden last announced its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business earned $361 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.7. Steven Madden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Steven Madden will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Steven Madden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.92%. The high price target for SHOO is $55.00 and the low price target for SHOO is $22.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Steven Madden has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.33, Steven Madden has a forecasted downside of 13.9% from its current price of $43.37. Steven Madden has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden pays a meaningful dividend of 1.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Steven Madden has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Steven Madden is 93.75%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Steven Madden will have a dividend payout ratio of 28.44% next year. This indicates that Steven Madden will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

In the past three months, Steven Madden insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,213,967.00 in company stock. Only 1.88% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by insiders. 92.86% of the stock of Steven Madden is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO



Earnings for Steven Madden are expected to grow by 25.60% in the coming year, from $1.68 to $2.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is 180.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Steven Madden is 180.72, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.07. Steven Madden has a PEG Ratio of 1.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Steven Madden has a P/B Ratio of 4.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here