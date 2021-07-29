How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Earnings results for Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.03.

Stifel Financial last released its earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Stifel Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Stifel Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Stifel Financial will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 9:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stifel Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.68%. The high price target for SF is $83.00 and the low price target for SF is $54.67. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Stifel Financial has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.17, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.33, Stifel Financial has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $64.99. Stifel Financial has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

Stifel Financial has a dividend yield of 0.91%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Stifel Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

In the past three months, Stifel Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $699,400.00 in company stock. Only 3.24% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by insiders. 84.68% of the stock of Stifel Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF



The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Stifel Financial is 13.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Stifel Financial has a P/B Ratio of 1.96. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here