Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.06.

Strategic Education last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Strategic Education has generated $6.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Strategic Education has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Strategic Education will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Strategic Education in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $89.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 23.84%. The high price target for STRA is $98.00 and the low price target for STRA is $85.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Strategic Education has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $89.50, Strategic Education has a forecasted upside of 23.8% from its current price of $72.27. Strategic Education has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Strategic Education pays a meaningful dividend of 3.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Strategic Education has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Strategic Education is 35.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Strategic Education will have a dividend payout ratio of 38.16% next year. This indicates that Strategic Education will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Strategic Education insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Strategic Education is held by insiders. 90.11% of the stock of Strategic Education is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Strategic Education are expected to grow by 16.91% in the coming year, from $5.38 to $6.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Strategic Education is 27.07, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.71. The P/E ratio of Strategic Education is 27.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 38.45. Strategic Education has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Strategic Education has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

