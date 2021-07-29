, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Earnings results for Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Taylor Morrison Home last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Taylor Morrison Home has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Taylor Morrison Home will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Taylor Morrison Home in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.45%. The high price target for TMHC is $43.00 and the low price target for TMHC is $27.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Taylor Morrison Home has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.44, Taylor Morrison Home has a forecasted upside of 44.4% from its current price of $25.23. Taylor Morrison Home has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Taylor Morrison Home does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Morrison Home does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Taylor Morrison Home insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $32,605,880.00 in company stock. Only 5.80% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by insiders. 89.65% of the stock of Taylor Morrison Home is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Taylor Morrison Home are expected to grow by 18.79% in the coming year, from $4.95 to $5.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Taylor Morrison Home is 8.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 21.77. Taylor Morrison Home has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

