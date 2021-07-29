Reports First Quarter 2020 Results TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

Earnings results for TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

TC Energy last released its earnings results on May 7th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The company earned $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy has generated $3.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. TC Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. TC Energy will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 855-669-9658 with passcode “7144”.

Analyst Opinion on TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TC Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $68.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.93%. The high price target for TRP is $76.00 and the low price target for TRP is $49.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy pays a meaningful dividend of 2.53%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. TC Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TC Energy is 39.49%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, TC Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.13% next year. This indicates that TC Energy will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

In the past three months, TC Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.47% of the stock of TC Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP



Earnings for TC Energy are expected to grow by 2.92% in the coming year, from $3.43 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 27.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of TC Energy is 27.73, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 20.94. TC Energy has a PEG Ratio of 2.36. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. TC Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

