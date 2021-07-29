Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Earnings results for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.9300000000000002.

Teleflex last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.28 million. Teleflex has generated $10.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.8. Teleflex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Teleflex will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Teleflex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $459.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.10%. The high price target for TFX is $486.00 and the low price target for TFX is $410.00. There are currently 1 hold rating, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Teleflex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $459.50, Teleflex has a forecasted upside of 15.1% from its current price of $399.23. Teleflex has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Teleflex has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Teleflex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Teleflex is 12.75%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Teleflex will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.25% next year. This indicates that Teleflex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Teleflex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,825,231.00 in company stock. Only 1.34% of the stock of Teleflex is held by insiders. 90.03% of the stock of Teleflex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Teleflex are expected to grow by 15.28% in the coming year, from $12.76 to $14.71 per share. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 67.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Teleflex is 67.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Teleflex has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Teleflex has a P/B Ratio of 5.57. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

