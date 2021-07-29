Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Earnings results for Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefonica SA is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Telefónica last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Telefónica has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Telefónica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Telefónica in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Telefónica.

Dividend Strength: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.27%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Telefónica does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Telefónica is 55.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Telefónica will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.57% in the coming year. This indicates that Telefónica may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

In the past three months, Telefónica insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Telefónica is held by insiders. Only 1.13% of the stock of Telefónica is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF



Earnings for Telefónica are expected to decrease by -4.55% in the coming year, from $0.44 to $0.42 per share. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 11.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Telefónica is 11.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 29.66. Telefónica has a PEG Ratio of 0.92. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Telefónica has a P/B Ratio of 1.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here