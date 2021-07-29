Earnings and Growth Analysis : Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Earnings results for Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.17.

Tempur Sealy International last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tempur Sealy International has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. Tempur Sealy International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Tempur Sealy International will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tempur Sealy International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.98, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.55%. The high price target for TPX is $50.00 and the low price target for TPX is $25.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tempur Sealy International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.98, Tempur Sealy International has a forecasted upside of 3.6% from its current price of $37.64. Tempur Sealy International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tempur Sealy International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 14.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tempur Sealy International will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.72% next year. This indicates that Tempur Sealy International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

In the past three months, Tempur Sealy International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,829,973.00 in company stock. Only 3.78% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by insiders. 93.21% of the stock of Tempur Sealy International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX



Earnings for Tempur Sealy International are expected to grow by 13.83% in the coming year, from $2.82 to $3.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 19.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Tempur Sealy International is 19.08, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Tempur Sealy International has a PEG Ratio of 0.66. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Tempur Sealy International has a P/B Ratio of 15.36. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

