Earnings and Growth Analysis : Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Earnings results for Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Terex last released its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.34. The business earned $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.4. Terex has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Terex will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 11:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Terex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.43, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.20%. The high price target for TEX is $61.00 and the low price target for TEX is $17.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Terex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.43, Terex has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $46.52. Terex has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

Terex pays a meaningful dividend of 1.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Terex has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Terex is 369.23%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Terex will have a dividend payout ratio of 12.24% next year. This indicates that Terex will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Terex (NYSE:TEX)

In the past three months, Terex insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $7,578,284.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Terex is held by insiders. 83.50% of the stock of Terex is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Terex (NYSE:TEX



Earnings for Terex are expected to grow by 52.53% in the coming year, from $2.57 to $3.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Terex is 60.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Terex is 60.42, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.24. Terex has a P/B Ratio of 3.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

