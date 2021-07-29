Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Earnings results for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.78.

Tetra Tech last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm earned $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has generated $3.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.2. Tetra Tech has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Tetra Tech will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tetra Tech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $141.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.43%. The high price target for TTEK is $160.00 and the low price target for TTEK is $125.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tetra Tech has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $141.25, Tetra Tech has a forecasted upside of 10.4% from its current price of $127.91. Tetra Tech has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Tetra Tech has a dividend yield of 0.62%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tetra Tech has been increasing its dividend for 6 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tetra Tech is 24.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tetra Tech will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.62% next year. This indicates that Tetra Tech will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Tetra Tech insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,277,870.00 in company stock. Only 1.65% of the stock of Tetra Tech is held by insiders. 83.94% of the stock of Tetra Tech is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Tetra Tech are expected to grow by 6.89% in the coming year, from $3.63 to $3.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Tetra Tech is 37.18, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.36. The P/E ratio of Tetra Tech is 37.18, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 43.00. Tetra Tech has a PEG Ratio of 2.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Tetra Tech has a P/B Ratio of 6.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

