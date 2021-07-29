Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Earnings results for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

Texas Roadhouse last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm earned $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.4. Texas Roadhouse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Texas Roadhouse will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “4491322”.

Analyst Opinion on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.48, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $101.14, Texas Roadhouse has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $98.81. Texas Roadhouse has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Texas Roadhouse has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 355.56%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Texas Roadhouse will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.80% next year. This indicates that Texas Roadhouse will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

In the past three months, Texas Roadhouse insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $680,230.00 in company stock. Only 4.99% of the stock of Texas Roadhouse is held by insiders. 89.77% of the stock of Texas Roadhouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH



Earnings for Texas Roadhouse are expected to grow by 13.56% in the coming year, from $3.54 to $4.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 87.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Texas Roadhouse is 87.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Texas Roadhouse has a PEG Ratio of 2.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Texas Roadhouse has a P/B Ratio of 7.29. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

