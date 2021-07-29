thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Earnings results for Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.13.

Textron last posted its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron has generated $2.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.8. Textron has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Textron will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-970-0847 with passcode “7854134”.

Analyst Opinion on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Textron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 5.21%. The high price target for TXT is $87.00 and the low price target for TXT is $38.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Textron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.90, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.50, Textron has a forecasted downside of 5.2% from its current price of $69.10. Textron has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron has a dividend yield of 0.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Textron has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Textron is 3.86%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Textron will have a dividend payout ratio of 2.12% next year. This indicates that Textron will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Textron (NYSE:TXT)

In the past three months, Textron insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $689,600.00 in company stock. Only 1.50% of the stock of Textron is held by insiders. 84.86% of the stock of Textron is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Textron (NYSE:TXT



Earnings for Textron are expected to grow by 19.30% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.77 per share. The P/E ratio of Textron is 36.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Textron is 36.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 35.43. Textron has a PEG Ratio of 0.86. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Textron has a P/B Ratio of 2.71. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here