Should you short it before the Earnings result? : TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

TFS Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73 million. TFS Financial has generated $0.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.3. TFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

TFS Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.76%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TFS Financial has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of TFS Financial is 373.33%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, TFS Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 589.47% in the coming year. This indicates that TFS Financial may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

In the past three months, TFS Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $42,120.00 in company stock. Only 1.55% of the stock of TFS Financial is held by insiders. Only 9.92% of the stock of TFS Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings for TFS Financial are expected to decrease by -32.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.19 per share. The P/E ratio of TFS Financial is 61.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of TFS Financial is 61.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. TFS Financial has a P/B Ratio of 3.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

