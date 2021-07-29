Earnings and Growth Analysis : The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Earnings results for The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

Chemours Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.89. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

The Chemours last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Its revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. The Chemours has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.3. The Chemours has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. The Chemours will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The Chemours in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.22, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.11%. The high price target for CC is $48.00 and the low price target for CC is $28.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The Chemours has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.22, The Chemours has a forecasted upside of 14.1% from its current price of $32.62. The Chemours has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

The Chemours pays a meaningful dividend of 3.10%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. The Chemours has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of The Chemours is 50.51%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The Chemours will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.60% next year. This indicates that The Chemours will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, The Chemours insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,347,000.00 in company stock. Only 2.78% of the stock of The Chemours is held by insiders. 72.29% of the stock of The Chemours is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for The Chemours are expected to grow by 13.94% in the coming year, from $3.30 to $3.76 per share. The P/E ratio of The Chemours is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of The Chemours is 25.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.81. The Chemours has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The Chemours has a P/B Ratio of 6.59. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

