Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Earnings results for Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending May 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Tilray last posted its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. Tilray has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Tilray has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Tilray will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 844-512-2921 with passcode “13721412”.

Analyst Opinion on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tilray in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.77%. The high price target for TLRY is $26.00 and the low price target for TLRY is $4.75. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray does not currently pay a dividend. Tilray does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

In the past three months, Tilray insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,907,980.00 in company stock. Only 3.17% of the stock of Tilray is held by insiders. Only 7.04% of the stock of Tilray is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY



Earnings for Tilray are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Tilray is -4.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Tilray has a P/B Ratio of 10.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

