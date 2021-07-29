Analysts Estimate Report : What to Look Out for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

Earnings results for TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for TotalEnergies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.58%. The high price target for TTE is $66.00 and the low price target for TTE is $66.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

TotalEnergies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.00, TotalEnergies has a forecasted upside of 51.6% from its current price of $43.54. TotalEnergies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.21%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. TotalEnergies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of TotalEnergies is 157.34%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, TotalEnergies will have a dividend payout ratio of 44.03% next year. This indicates that TotalEnergies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE)

In the past three months, TotalEnergies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.63% of the stock of TotalEnergies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE



Earnings for TotalEnergies are expected to grow by 7.81% in the coming year, from $4.74 to $5.11 per share. The P/E ratio of TotalEnergies is -25.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of TotalEnergies is -25.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. TotalEnergies has a PEG Ratio of 0.47. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. TotalEnergies has a P/B Ratio of 1.09. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here