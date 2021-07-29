Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Earnings results for Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel Leisure Co. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.73. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.11.

Travel + Leisure last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm earned $628 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.13 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Travel + Leisure has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. Travel + Leisure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Travel + Leisure will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 800-723-0488.

Analyst Opinion on Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Travel + Leisure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $76.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.61%. The high price target for TNL is $81.00 and the low price target for TNL is $71.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure pays a meaningful dividend of 2.11%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Travel + Leisure does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Based on earnings estimates, Travel + Leisure will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.90% next year. This indicates that Travel + Leisure will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

In the past three months, Travel + Leisure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $486,006.00 in company stock. Only 1.93% of the stock of Travel + Leisure is held by insiders. 86.82% of the stock of Travel + Leisure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL



Earnings for Travel + Leisure are expected to grow by 55.42% in the coming year, from $3.23 to $5.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Travel + Leisure is -51.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

