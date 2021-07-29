Must-See Earnings Estimates for: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Earnings results for Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.5. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Tronox last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The business earned $891 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. Its revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tronox has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Tronox has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Tronox will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10158616”.

Analyst Opinion on Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tronox in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.01%. The high price target for TROX is $28.00 and the low price target for TROX is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Tronox has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Tronox has a forecasted upside of 15.0% from its current price of $18.26. Tronox has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox pays a meaningful dividend of 1.70%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tronox has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Tronox is 57.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Tronox will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.11% next year. This indicates that Tronox will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

In the past three months, Tronox insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,729,816.00 in company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of Tronox is held by insiders. 66.72% of the stock of Tronox is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Tronox (NYSE:TROX



Earnings for Tronox are expected to grow by 26.42% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 2.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Tronox is 2.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.35. Tronox has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

