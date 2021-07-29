Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Earnings results for Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.4.

Turquoise Hill Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $526.55 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Turquoise Hill Resources has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Turquoise Hill Resources will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Turquoise Hill Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 48.97%. The high price target for TRQ is $31.00 and the low price target for TRQ is $12.50. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Turquoise Hill Resources has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.58, Turquoise Hill Resources has a forecasted upside of 49.0% from its current price of $15.16. Turquoise Hill Resources has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Turquoise Hill Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ)

In the past three months, Turquoise Hill Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 34.23% of the stock of Turquoise Hill Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ



The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 5.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of Turquoise Hill Resources is 5.04, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.84. Turquoise Hill Resources has a P/B Ratio of 0.36. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

