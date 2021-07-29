thoughts on these estimates, before EPS results? Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Earnings results for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.45.

Twilio last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company earned $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio has generated ($2.38) earnings per share over the last year. Twilio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Twilio will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1338878”.

Analyst Opinion on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

25 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Twilio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $448.48, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.83%. The high price target for TWLO is $550.00 and the low price target for TWLO is $330.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Twilio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.96, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $448.48, Twilio has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $394.00. Twilio has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio does not currently pay a dividend. Twilio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)

In the past three months, Twilio insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $48,309,721.00 in company stock. Only 4.96% of the stock of Twilio is held by insiders. 78.05% of the stock of Twilio is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO



Earnings for Twilio are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($2.51) per share. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -101.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Twilio is -101.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Twilio has a P/B Ratio of 7.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

