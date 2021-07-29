Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Earnings results for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 07/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.28. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.82.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has generated ($5.28) earnings per share over the last year. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $145.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.15%. The high price target for RARE is $186.00 and the low price target for RARE is $84.74. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.71, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $145.65, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a forecasted upside of 79.2% from its current price of $81.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not currently pay a dividend. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

In the past three months, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,554,301.00 in company stock. Only 6.70% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by insiders. 99.71% of the stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE



Earnings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.22) to ($5.22) per share. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -26.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is -26.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a P/B Ratio of 4.30. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here