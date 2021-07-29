Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Earnings results for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.67.

United States Steel last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm earned $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. United States Steel has generated ($4.67) earnings per share over the last year. United States Steel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. United States Steel will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 402-977-9140 with passcode “21996027”.

Analyst Opinion on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for United States Steel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.72%. The high price target for X is $41.00 and the low price target for X is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

United States Steel has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.20, United States Steel has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $24.55. United States Steel has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel has a dividend yield of 0.17%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. United States Steel has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. Based on earnings estimates, United States Steel will have a dividend payout ratio of 1.39% next year. This indicates that United States Steel will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: United States Steel (NYSE:X)

In the past three months, United States Steel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of United States Steel is held by insiders. 65.77% of the stock of United States Steel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of United States Steel (NYSE:X



Earnings for United States Steel are expected to decrease by -74.98% in the coming year, from $11.51 to $2.88 per share. The P/E ratio of United States Steel is -6.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of United States Steel is -6.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. United States Steel has a P/B Ratio of 1.39. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

