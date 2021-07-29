Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Earnings results for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Upwork last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company earned $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Upwork has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Upwork has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Upwork will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Upwork in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $64.14, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.50%. The high price target for UPWK is $77.00 and the low price target for UPWK is $39.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Upwork has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $64.14, Upwork has a forecasted upside of 10.5% from its current price of $58.05. Upwork has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork does not currently pay a dividend. Upwork does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

In the past three months, Upwork insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,246,627.00 in company stock. Only 9.20% of the stock of Upwork is held by insiders. 62.51% of the stock of Upwork is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK



Earnings for Upwork are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.26) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Upwork is -362.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Upwork is -362.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Upwork has a P/B Ratio of 23.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here