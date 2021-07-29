, Will stock surge before Earnings results? Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Earnings results for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Veracyte last issued its earnings data on May 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte has generated ($0.66) earnings per share over the last year. Veracyte has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Veracyte will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 4:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Veracyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $53.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.63%. The high price target for VCYT is $60.00 and the low price target for VCYT is $45.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Veracyte has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $53.11, Veracyte has a forecasted upside of 34.6% from its current price of $39.45. Veracyte has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte does not currently pay a dividend. Veracyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

In the past three months, Veracyte insiders have sold 897.55% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $70,380.00 in company stock and sold $702,073.00 in company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Veracyte is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT



Earnings for Veracyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -35.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Veracyte is -35.86, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Veracyte has a P/B Ratio of 5.42. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

