Earnings Scorecard & Analyst Reports Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Earnings results for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.26.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has generated $9.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Vertex Pharmaceuticals will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:30 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $264.44, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.76%. The high price target for VRTX is $331.00 and the low price target for VRTX is $170.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 17 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $264.44, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 30.8% from its current price of $202.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Vertex Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

In the past three months, Vertex Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $326,910.00 in company stock. Only 0.30% of the stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 89.88% of the stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX



Earnings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 8.89% in the coming year, from $9.45 to $10.29 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 19.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 19.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 1.86. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 6.05. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

