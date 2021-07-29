worth buying post Earnings results? Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Earnings results for Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings, LLC is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Vertiv last issued its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.4. Vertiv has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Vertiv will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vertiv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.26%. The high price target for VRT is $31.00 and the low price target for VRT is $20.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vertiv has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.00, Vertiv has a forecasted downside of 13.3% from its current price of $27.67. Vertiv has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv has a dividend yield of 0.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Vertiv does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Vertiv is 1.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Vertiv will have a dividend payout ratio of 0.78% next year. This indicates that Vertiv will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

In the past three months, Vertiv insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of Vertiv is held by insiders. 92.09% of the stock of Vertiv is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT



Earnings for Vertiv are expected to grow by 15.32% in the coming year, from $1.11 to $1.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is 81.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Vertiv is 81.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 49.47. Vertiv has a PEG Ratio of 1.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Vertiv has a P/B Ratio of 18.45. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here