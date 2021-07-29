Earnings and Growth Analysis : Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Earnings results for Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $8.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.24.

Virtus Investment Partners last released its quarterly earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners has generated $16.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.4. Virtus Investment Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Virtus Investment Partners will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “7567394”.

Analyst Opinion on Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $304.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.80%. The high price target for VRTS is $331.00 and the low price target for VRTS is $267.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Virtus Investment Partners has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $304.33, Virtus Investment Partners has a forecasted upside of 15.8% from its current price of $262.80. Virtus Investment Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners pays a meaningful dividend of 1.23%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Virtus Investment Partners has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 20.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Virtus Investment Partners will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.80% next year. This indicates that Virtus Investment Partners will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

In the past three months, Virtus Investment Partners insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,113,240.00 in company stock. Only 5.50% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by insiders. 81.21% of the stock of Virtus Investment Partners is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS



Earnings for Virtus Investment Partners are expected to grow by 14.11% in the coming year, from $32.67 to $37.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Virtus Investment Partners is 17.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 19.17. Virtus Investment Partners has a P/B Ratio of 2.78. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

