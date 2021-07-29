Factors Likely to Have Influenced Earnings Results Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Earnings results for Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.44.

Visteon last posted its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $746 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Visteon has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Visteon will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “4687199”.

Analyst Opinion on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Visteon in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $114.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.77%. The high price target for VC is $162.00 and the low price target for VC is $71.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Visteon has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.09, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $114.00, Visteon has a forecasted upside of 1.8% from its current price of $112.02. Visteon has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon does not currently pay a dividend. Visteon does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

In the past three months, Visteon insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,295,329.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of Visteon is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC



Earnings for Visteon are expected to grow by 103.94% in the coming year, from $2.79 to $5.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Visteon is -533.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Visteon is -533.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Visteon has a P/B Ratio of 6.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

