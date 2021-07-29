Did they just beat EPS? Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Earnings results for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34.

Weingarten Realty Investors last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 25th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business earned $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Weingarten Realty Investors has generated $1.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. Weingarten Realty Investors has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.74%. The high price target for WRI is $33.00 and the low price target for WRI is $24.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors pays a meaningful dividend of 2.94%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Weingarten Realty Investors does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 55.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Weingarten Realty Investors will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.46% next year. This indicates that Weingarten Realty Investors will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

In the past three months, Weingarten Realty Investors insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by insiders. 85.19% of the stock of Weingarten Realty Investors is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)



Earnings for Weingarten Realty Investors are expected to grow by 6.29% in the coming year, from $1.75 to $1.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 45.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Weingarten Realty Investors is 45.46, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Weingarten Realty Investors has a PEG Ratio of 2.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Weingarten Realty Investors has a P/B Ratio of 2.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

