Should you short it before the Earnings result? : Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Earnings results for Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.77. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.86.

Welltower last released its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has generated $3.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.9. Welltower has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Welltower will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “5191208”.

Analyst Opinion on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Welltower in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $79.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 9.22%. The high price target for WELL is $95.00 and the low price target for WELL is $56.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Welltower has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $79.33, Welltower has a forecasted downside of 9.2% from its current price of $87.39. Welltower has been the subject of 12 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower pays a meaningful dividend of 2.76%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Welltower has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Welltower is 68.54%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Welltower will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.54% next year. This indicates that Welltower will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

In the past three months, Welltower insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of Welltower is held by insiders. 90.47% of the stock of Welltower is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Welltower (NYSE:WELL



Earnings for Welltower are expected to grow by 13.02% in the coming year, from $3.15 to $3.56 per share. The P/E ratio of Welltower is 49.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Welltower is 49.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.90. Welltower has a PEG Ratio of 5.23. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Welltower has a P/B Ratio of 2.16. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

