Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Earnings results for Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.86. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Werner Enterprises last announced its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Werner Enterprises has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Werner Enterprises has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Werner Enterprises will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10150332”.

Analyst Opinion on Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Werner Enterprises in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.27, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.66%. The high price target for WERN is $64.00 and the low price target for WERN is $41.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Werner Enterprises has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.31, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.27, Werner Enterprises has a forecasted upside of 12.7% from its current price of $44.62. Werner Enterprises has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises pays a meaningful dividend of 1.08%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Werner Enterprises has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Werner Enterprises is 18.53%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Werner Enterprises will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.26% next year. This indicates that Werner Enterprises will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN)

In the past three months, Werner Enterprises insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.80% of the stock of Werner Enterprises is held by insiders. 80.61% of the stock of Werner Enterprises is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN



Earnings for Werner Enterprises are expected to grow by 4.62% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $3.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 15.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.50. The P/E ratio of Werner Enterprises is 15.99, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 62.76. Werner Enterprises has a PEG Ratio of 0.98. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. Werner Enterprises has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here