Did they just beat EPS? West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

Earnings results for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $11.5.

West Fraser Timber last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business earned $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Its revenue was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. West Fraser Timber has generated $9.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.8. West Fraser Timber has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Fraser Timber in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $107.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 51.26%. The high price target for WFG is $118.00 and the low price target for WFG is $99.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber does not currently pay a dividend. West Fraser Timber does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG)

In the past three months, West Fraser Timber insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG



Earnings for West Fraser Timber are expected to decrease by -56.07% in the coming year, from $27.09 to $11.90 per share. The P/E ratio of West Fraser Timber is 7.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40 and the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.36.

