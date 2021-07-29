Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Earnings results for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services last announced its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. The company earned $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.8. West Pharmaceutical Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. West Pharmaceutical Services will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 404-537-3406 with passcode “3089097”.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $325.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 15.37%. The high price target for WST is $350.00 and the low price target for WST is $300.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

West Pharmaceutical Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $325.00, West Pharmaceutical Services has a forecasted downside of 15.4% from its current price of $384.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

West Pharmaceutical Services has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. West Pharmaceutical Services has been increasing its dividend for 25 years. The dividend payout ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 14.29%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, West Pharmaceutical Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.77% next year. This indicates that West Pharmaceutical Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, West Pharmaceutical Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $727,285.00 in company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by insiders. 91.92% of the stock of West Pharmaceutical Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for West Pharmaceutical Services are expected to grow by 8.24% in the coming year, from $7.16 to $7.75 per share. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 68.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of West Pharmaceutical Services is 68.82, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.24. West Pharmaceutical Services has a PEG Ratio of 2.06. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. West Pharmaceutical Services has a P/B Ratio of 15.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

