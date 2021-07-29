Does Earnings Surprise History Hold Any Clue for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

Earnings results for WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

WEX last released its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company earned $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX has generated $4.87 earnings per share over the last year. WEX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. WEX will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 416-621-4642 with passcode “1764307”.

Analyst Opinion on WEX (NYSE:WEX)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WEX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $224.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.47%. The high price target for WEX is $268.00 and the low price target for WEX is $155.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX does not currently pay a dividend. WEX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: WEX (NYSE:WEX)

In the past three months, WEX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.26% of the stock of WEX is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of WEX (NYSE:WEX



Earnings for WEX are expected to grow by 38.72% in the coming year, from $7.36 to $10.21 per share. The P/E ratio of WEX is -39.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of WEX is -39.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. WEX has a PEG Ratio of 1.00. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued. WEX has a P/B Ratio of 4.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

