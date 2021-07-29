numbers crunched for you before earnings results Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Earnings results for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/28/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

Wingstop last posted its earnings results on April 28th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company earned $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wingstop has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.0. Wingstop has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, July 28th, 2021. Wingstop will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 28th at 10:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 412-317-0088 with passcode “10157790”.

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wingstop in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $167.24, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.58%. The high price target for WING is $185.00 and the low price target for WING is $145.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wingstop has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $167.24, Wingstop has a forecasted downside of 1.6% from its current price of $169.92. Wingstop has been the subject of 11 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Wingstop has a dividend yield of 0.34%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wingstop has only been increasing its dividend for 3 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wingstop is 51.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wingstop will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.94% next year. This indicates that Wingstop will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Wingstop insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,095,570.00 in company stock. Only 0.61% of the stock of Wingstop is held by insiders.

Earnings for Wingstop are expected to grow by 29.29% in the coming year, from $1.40 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 177.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of Wingstop is 177.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 49.71. Wingstop has a PEG Ratio of 11.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

