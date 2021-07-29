Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Earnings results for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.47. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Wolverine World Wide last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm earned $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has generated $0.93 earnings per share over the last year. Wolverine World Wide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Wolverine World Wide will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Wolverine World Wide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $39.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.07%. The high price target for WWW is $50.00 and the low price target for WWW is $27.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Wolverine World Wide has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $39.56, Wolverine World Wide has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $34.08. Wolverine World Wide has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide pays a meaningful dividend of 1.19%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Wolverine World Wide has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Wolverine World Wide is 43.01%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Wolverine World Wide will have a dividend payout ratio of 16.60% next year. This indicates that Wolverine World Wide will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

In the past three months, Wolverine World Wide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $900,318.00 in company stock. Only 4.73% of the stock of Wolverine World Wide is held by insiders. 92.92% of the stock of Wolverine World Wide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW



Earnings for Wolverine World Wide are expected to grow by 13.68% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Wolverine World Wide is -24.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Wolverine World Wide is -24.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Wolverine World Wide has a P/B Ratio of 4.88. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here