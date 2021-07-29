Analyst Valuation and EPS Growth for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

Earnings results for World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment last announced its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. The company earned $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. World Wrestling Entertainment has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. World Wrestling Entertainment will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $58.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.09%. The high price target for WWE is $66.00 and the low price target for WWE is $42.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

World Wrestling Entertainment has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $58.09, World Wrestling Entertainment has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $49.19. World Wrestling Entertainment has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment has a dividend yield of 0.98%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. World Wrestling Entertainment has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 28.57%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, World Wrestling Entertainment will have a dividend payout ratio of 21.52% next year. This indicates that World Wrestling Entertainment will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

In the past three months, World Wrestling Entertainment insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.10% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 69.71% of the stock of World Wrestling Entertainment is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE



Earnings for World Wrestling Entertainment are expected to grow by 37.65% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $2.23 per share. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 27.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.51. The P/E ratio of World Wrestling Entertainment is 27.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 39.37. World Wrestling Entertainment has a P/B Ratio of 9.84. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

