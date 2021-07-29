Earnings and Growth Analysis : Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Earnings results for Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Yamana Gold last posted its earnings data on April 28th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm earned $422 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Yamana Gold has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.5. Yamana Gold has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Yamana Gold will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link or dial in at 905-694-9451 with passcode “1816940#”.

Analyst Opinion on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.97, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 87.09%. The high price target for AUY is $10.75 and the low price target for AUY is $5.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Yamana Gold has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.73, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.97, Yamana Gold has a forecasted upside of 87.1% from its current price of $4.26. Yamana Gold has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold pays a meaningful dividend of 1.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yamana Gold has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yamana Gold is 21.88%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yamana Gold will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.33% next year. This indicates that Yamana Gold will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

In the past three months, Yamana Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by insiders. 42.02% of the stock of Yamana Gold is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY



Earnings for Yamana Gold are expected to grow by 7.14% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.13. The P/E ratio of Yamana Gold is 18.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 29.84. Yamana Gold has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Yamana Gold has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

