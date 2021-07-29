Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Earnings results for Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.82.

Yum! Brands last announced its earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The business earned $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Its revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Yum! Brands has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.8. Yum! Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Yum! Brands will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 8:15 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Yum! Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $119.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.49%. The high price target for YUM is $135.00 and the low price target for YUM is $94.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Yum! Brands has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.47, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $119.56, Yum! Brands has a forecasted downside of 2.5% from its current price of $122.61. Yum! Brands has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands pays a meaningful dividend of 1.59%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Yum! Brands has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Yum! Brands is 55.25%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Yum! Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.48% next year. This indicates that Yum! Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

In the past three months, Yum! Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $8,188,837.00 in company stock. Only 0.37% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by insiders. 77.24% of the stock of Yum! Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM



Earnings for Yum! Brands are expected to grow by 11.11% in the coming year, from $4.14 to $4.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Yum! Brands is 32.78, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.48. The P/E ratio of Yum! Brands is 32.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 48.92. Yum! Brands has a PEG Ratio of 2.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

