How Have the Numbers Shaped Up for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Earnings results for Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Zendesk last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Zendesk has generated ($1.12) earnings per share over the last year. Zendesk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, July 29th, 2021. Zendesk will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29th at 5:00 PM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zendesk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $169.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.04%. The high price target for ZEN is $193.00 and the low price target for ZEN is $113.00. There are currently 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zendesk has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 12 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.00, Zendesk has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $150.84. Zendesk has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk does not currently pay a dividend. Zendesk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

In the past three months, Zendesk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $25,115,453.00 in company stock. Only 3.60% of the stock of Zendesk is held by insiders. 94.79% of the stock of Zendesk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN



Earnings for Zendesk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.81) to ($0.71) per share. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -78.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zendesk is -78.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zendesk has a P/B Ratio of 40.77. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here