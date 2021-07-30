Is it time to Buy before this week’s earning report AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Earnings results for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 07/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jun 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.34.

AbbVie last released its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Its revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has generated $10.56 earnings per share over the last year ($2.83 diluted earnings per share) and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 10.93% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $14.01 per share. AbbVie has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, July 30th, 2021. AbbVie will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, July 30th at 9:00 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AbbVie in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $121.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.36%. The high price target for ABBV is $144.00 and the low price target for ABBV is $98.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AbbVie has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.79, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $121.67, AbbVie has a forecasted upside of 2.4% from its current price of $118.87. AbbVie has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. AbbVie has been increasing its dividend for 49 years. The dividend payout ratio of AbbVie is 49.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, AbbVie will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.12% next year. This indicates that AbbVie will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

In the past three months, AbbVie insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $470,282.00 in company stock. Only 0.09% of the stock of AbbVie is held by insiders. 65.98% of the stock of AbbVie is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV



Earnings for AbbVie are expected to grow by 10.93% in the coming year, from $12.63 to $14.01 per share. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 42.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.20. The P/E ratio of AbbVie is 42.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 40.04. AbbVie has a PEG Ratio of 1.76. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. AbbVie has a P/B Ratio of 16.02. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

